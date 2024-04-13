Priyanka Chopra’s French diaries: Actress balances motherhood and filming [PICS]

Priyanka Chopra is offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her life in France, where she’s currently filming two exciting new projects! On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos documenting her workdays and precious moments with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
The first photo was a classic mirror selfie, showcasing Priyanka in a chic white top and grey trousers. Next, we got a peek at the scripts for The Bluff and Heads of State, hinting at the captivating characters she'll be bringing to life.
But amidst the work hustle, there was some mommy time! An adorable photo showed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, all smiles in a pink outfit and denim bucket hat, attempting to capture a picture of her superstar mom with a playful toy camera. Another heartwarming moment depicted Priyanka and Malti enjoying some quality time outdoors, Malti perched contentedly on her lap.
Priyanka also treated fans to glimpses from the film sets. In one photo, Malti was the picture of pure joy while devouring some delicious crepes, while Priyanka sipped on a beverage. Another snap captured Malti playfully exploring the film set.
The post also featured a scenic video of the French landscape, offering a glimpse into Priyanka’s travels between filming locations. And of course, no workday is complete without some fun! The last photo showed a joyful Priyanka basking in the applause of her crew.
Priyanka aptly captioned the post “Lately,” with emojis representing cameras, hearts, croissants, and ice cream – perfectly encapsulating the blend of work and motherhood that defines her current days in France.
With The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban, Priyanka is set to portray a strong-willed former pirate. In Heads of State, she’ll share the screen with Hollywood heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. One thing’s for sure – Priyanka is keeping busy in France, and we can't wait to see her light up the screen soon.