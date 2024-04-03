Priyanka Chopra congratulates brother Siddharth Chopra on his engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed her joy following her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya. Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka showcased her excitement by reposting Siddharth’s post, adding her heartfelt congratulations.
“Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings. #rokafied,” Priyanka wrote alongside a snapshot featuring herself, her husband Nick Jonas, Siddharth, and Neelam.
Dressed to impress for the occasion, Priyanka dazzled in a stunning red sari, while Nick opted for a more traditional white kurta-pyjama ensemble paired with a beige jacket. Siddharth looked dashing in a pink kurta-jacket combo with a white pyjama, while Neelam radiated elegance in a purple outfit.
Neelam posted a series of snaps capturing their special moments, exclaiming, “Sooo we did a thing.” Priyanka reacted to the post with clapping hands, celebration, and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis, while Meera Chopra conveyed her happiness, commenting, “The best news... so happy for both of u and the families. A big congratulations.”
The newly engaged couple's journey to this moment began with rumours swirling around their relationship after a public appearance together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar, with Priyanka even attending their Roka ceremony in 2019. However, the couple parted ways before their planned wedding in April 2019, with Ishita eventually tying the knot in 2021.
On the professional front, Priyanka has an exciting lineup of projects, including Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, lending her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger, and starring in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers and featuring actor Karl Urban.