Priyanka Chopra congratulates brother Siddharth Chopra on his engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya

The newly engaged couple's journey to this moment began with rumours swirling around their relationship after a public appearance together at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar, with Priyanka even attending their Roka ceremony in 2019. However, the couple parted ways before their planned wedding in April 2019, with Ishita eventually tying the knot in 2021.