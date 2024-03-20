Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram temple with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the deity. This makes the actor the latest to join the list of celebrities who have visited the temple which was inaugurated in January.
The actor was seen in an elegant yellow saree while Nick donned a white printed kurta. In line with her parents, Malti wore a peach-coloured ethnic outfit. Earlier, the couple and their daughter were seen making their way to a car at the Ayodhya airport.
After a lot of anticipation, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22 with a grand consecration ceremony. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the ceremony.
On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Karl Urban in Frank E Flowers-directorial The Bluff. She will also be starring in Heads of State, along with John Cena and Idris Elba. Just a few days before the Oscars, the actor signed on as an executive producer for To Kill a Tiger.
Priyanka and Malti arrived in Mumbai on March 15. She attended Isha Ambani’s Roman Holi bash, Bulgari’s store launch and an Amazon Prime Video event. From a denim co-ord set to a pink sheer saree, the actor has been raising temperatures with her style statements.
A few days into her trip to India, Nick arrived in Mumbai to join his family. Ever since he was spotted at the airport, fans have been speculating that the couple and their little one will be celebrating Holi in India.