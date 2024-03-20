Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram temple with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie paid a visit to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek the blessings of the deity. This makes the actor the latest to join the list of celebrities who have visited the temple which was inaugurated in January.

The actor was seen in an elegant yellow saree while Nick donned a white printed kurta. In line with her parents, Malti wore a peach-coloured ethnic outfit. Earlier, the couple and their daughter were seen making their way to a car at the Ayodhya airport.

After a lot of anticipation, the Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22 with a grand consecration ceremony. Celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the ceremony.