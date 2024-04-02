Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets 'rokafied' to actress Neelam Upadhyay

Actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is now engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films.

The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their followers on Tuesday, sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony. The pictures show Siddharth dressed in a floral bandhgala suit, while Neelam donned a traditional purple embroidered suit.

One picture also shows the cake from the engagement ceremony, which reads "Just Rokafied". The couple wrote in the caption, "Sooo we did a thing."