Sukhwinder Singh refutes Ram Gopal Varma’s claim that the singer composed ‘Jai Ho’ not AR Rahman

Hold on a minute, Jai Ho fans! There seems to be some confusion about who actually composed the global hit song. In a recent interview, singer Sukhwinder Singh refuted claims by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma that he (Sukhwinder) composed the iconic track.
Varma had previously stated that Jai Ho was created by Sukhwinder for Subhash Ghai’s movie Yuvvraaj. However, Sukhwinder clarified in an interview, saying, “AR Rahman composed the song, I only sang it.” He acknowledged Varma’s stature but suggested he might have been misinformed.
He added, “Gulzar sahab had written this song, Rahman liked it. Then he composed it in my studio in Juhu, Mumbai. He made Subhash ji (director Subhash Ghai) listen to it. I had not sung the song till that point in time.”
Although Ghai liked the song, it didn’t fit the Yuvvraaj script and needed adjustments. “Then he left, Rahman left,” Sukhwinder recalled with a hint of disappointment. “I was sad.” Determined to save the song, Sukhwinder requested Gulzar stay a little longer. He poured his heart out, “He [Gulzar] has written it so well, let me try singing.”
And sing he did! The powerful vocals we all know and love came to life at that very moment. Sukhwinder sent the recording to Rahman, who then shared it with Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle.
The song may have originated for a different film, but thanks to Sukhwinder’s last-minute inspiration, it found its perfect home in Slumdog Millionaire, even winning A.R. Rahman an Oscar!