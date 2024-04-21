BTS’ V shares a glimpse from Taylor Swift, Post Malone’s ‘Fortnight’ on social media

BTS’s V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has caught everyone’s attention by sharing a teaser of Taylor Swift’s latest album on his Instagram story. This isn't just any album; it’s Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The teaser featured a snippet from the track Fortnight, a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Post Malone, which kicks off the album.
This unexpected move has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, leading many to wonder if a potential collaboration between V and Swift could be in the works. While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are buzzing with anticipation and excitement over this musical connection between the two artistes.
Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, made waves upon its release on April 19. Notably, it broke records on Spotify by becoming the first album to surpass 300 million streams within its first 24 hours. Additionally, it claimed the title of the fastest-streaming album of 2024, making it a massive success right out of the gate.
Before V began his military service in South Korea, he delighted fans with his solo project Layover. This album, featuring hits like Rainy Days and Slow Dancing, topped charts in the US and UK for several weeks. Recently, V also dropped a new single called Fri(end)s, featuring British artist Ruby.
Currently, V is serving his mandatory military duty in South Korea, opting to join the SDT (Special Forces). In January, he was deployed to the Rok II Corps Military Police unit, also known as the ‘Double Dragons’ or the Ssangyong unit.
While fans eagerly await V’s return from military service, this unexpected musical shoutout from him has certainly brought joy and excitement to both BTS Army and Swifties.