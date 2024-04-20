Post Malone covers all his tattoos for 'Fortnight' collaboration with Taylor Swift

American rapper-singer Post Malone got a new aesthetic but, it isn't permanent.

The rapper, 28, covered all his tattoos to play Taylor Swift's star-crossed lover in the new music video for their Fortnight collaboration.

The track is the lead single for Taylor's album The Tortured Poets Department, as per a media source.

Before its release, Taylor, 34, in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement for fans to hear the song as she is "a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation, and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever."