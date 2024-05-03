EXCLUSIVE: ‘If I act, I will act for music’— Jubin Nautiyal

A

Actually, I had a couple of spiritual songs that became famous. So, I was amongst the first guys from this generation who started doing bhajans so actively. We did Kabir Ke Dohe and some other things. The intention was not to do something like this. The intention was that no one is doing devotional music. When we were young, we used to listen to many bhajans of Gulshan Kumarji. We get our sanskars from our bhajans.

If you see in life, you feel lost, you are not getting the answer to anything… Sometimes, there are some personal problems and some work-related problems. bhajan is a space where you get a perspective and clarity in life. I didn't want a whole generation to have never heard of bhajans. So, that's the thought through which we started doing bhajans.

It was a brave step as an artist. When an artiste is at a good stage in his career, he doesn't want to sing bhajans. So, that was a brave step from my end as an artist. It paid off very well. Today, when we are playing concerts in colleges, around 1 lakh kids are dancing to bhajans. It just tells me that the future is in safe hands.

Earlier, no one used to sing bhajans. Now, that it has started working, everyone will start singing. Intention matters a lot. When everyone is doing it, I don't feel like doing it. I want to do it when no one is doing it.

It has spirituality as well as lessons about life. Just like Kabir's dohas, these are basic things that you will learn every moment. If these things continue in the muscle memory, I think the sanskars will also come. After all, we are all Indians. It is better not to forget that.