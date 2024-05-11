Travis Kelce showers Taylor Swift with luxurious gifts including a USD 11,700 Chanel bag as she kickstarts Eras tour in Paris: Reports

American football star Travis Kelce is pulling out all the stops to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her busy Eras Tour. According to reports, Travis surprised Taylor with a luxurious gift package fit for a Parisian queen.
The package reportedly included a coveted USD 11,700 Chanel 2.55 handbag – a timeless classic designed by Gabrielle Chanel herself in 1955. Taylor, currently performing in Europe, can now add a touch of Parisian chic to her tour wardrobe.
But the pampering didn’t stop there. The athlete also sent the pop star a selection of bespoke leather jackets, catering to her edgy style. Sources didn’t disclose details on the jackets, but it's clear Travis put thought into a gift that complements her on-stage persona.
To complete the Parisian experience, Kelce arranged for USD 2,050 worth of white orchids to be delivered from a heritage Parisian florist. These fragrant blooms, along with a pair of stylish USD 1,840 Chanel sunglasses, ensure Taylor stays cool and glamorous while conquering European stages.
This extravagant gesture comes as no surprise. The Don’t Blame Me singer recently wrapped up the first leg of the Eras Tour in Paris, performing chart-topping hits from her The Tortured Poets Department album. The album, released after a two-month hiatus, continues to dominate streaming platforms with songs like Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Travis’s unwavering support and luxurious gifts are a clear sign of his appreciation for Swift's dedication to her music and her fans.