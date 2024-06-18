Milan Fashion Week comes to a close with Gucci’s edit for men in saturated colours

The spring summer 2025 collection for men by Gucci was unveiled yesterday amidst a discerning fashion crowd at the much-feted Triennale Milano museum of art and design in the Parco Sempione, closing the Milan Fashion Week.
The third collection of Sabato De Sarno since he joined the fashion house last year, displayed structured silhouettes in saturated colours that also displayed freedom of movement.
"This collection speaks of encounters – incontri – between the city and the beach, and among people who love life. Ultimately, it speaks about freedom. I feel free when there is no distance between my words and my thoughts, between my actions and my heart. I hope that people feel free and welcomed in my clothes," says Sabato.
The collection has long coats in wool or bonded leather with high vertical pockets and exaggerated openings at the back. In the formal wear section, Sabato has introduced two shapes. There are sharp three-button single-breasted suits that have a high break line and pressed sleeves to keep the exact silhouette; the matching pants have a buttoned tab to hold the ankle. And the second one is all about straight yet relaxed double-breasted jackets, cut from light poplin.
The zip-up jackets are short, the contrast collar of boxy leather jackets looks like corduroy but is embossed leather.
The coastal relaxed feel is brought about by the shirts featuring feature infinity prints, with surfers, dolphins, hibiscus flowers, and banana leaves. These relaxed shirts are a departure from the classic bowling shirts though they borrow the three-pockets from the utility world, some trimmed with beaded fringe, others with applique embroidered flowers.
Intricate embroideries have crept in long-sleeve polo shirts which are handknitted with an intarsia of paillettes. Jackets, in sorbet colours like green and yellow, are adorned with beaded fringe that move like waves.
We loved how the sculptural pointed toe continues the evolution of the Horsebit, in either boot or loafer. The moulded sole of the Gucci cub3d sneaker has interlocking G’s with a 3D effect, also on the moulded sole of scuba slip-ons.
Some bags inspired by archival Gucci luggage – valigeria – made from brushed leather that’s bonded with the Gucci logo, with detachable pieces.
Accessories like belts are held by a double-ended snap hook closure, echoing the shape of the Horsebit. Bracelets and necklaces are in segments like bamboo. Sunglasses, whether worn or carried backwards, have chunky frames, held by a vivid colour Gucci strap.