Milan Fashion Week comes to a close with Gucci’s edit for men in saturated colours

The third collection of Sabato De Sarno since he joined the fashion house last year, displayed structured silhouettes in saturated colours that also displayed freedom of movement.

"This collection speaks of encounters – incontri – between the city and the beach, and among people who love life. Ultimately, it speaks about freedom. I feel free when there is no distance between my words and my thoughts, between my actions and my heart. I hope that people feel free and welcomed in my clothes," says Sabato.