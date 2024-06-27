Hyderabad-based designer opens up about creating actors Aditi Rao Hyadri, Siddharth’s engagement rings and her new collection

In the jewellery landscape, shapes are everything and spirals, in particular, are a timeless motif. Symbolic of growth, evolution and harmony, spirals make for striking compositions and designs. Keeping that in mind, Andal Gems & Jewels launched the Spiral Collection with pieces that boast geometric and artistic elegance.

We spoke to founder and creative director, Esshitha Guna who helmed this collection about how her background in gemology inspired its playful inclusion of colour.

Tell us about the inspiration behind the collection?

The collection was inspired by the concept of the ever-evolving nature of all living beings. Each journey is filled with ups, downs, magic, surprise and lots of love! Our spin on it was to add colour with high-quality gemstones like ruby, emeralds and sapphires that represent one’s ‘personalpick’ element as well.

What pieces can we look forward to in this collection and what are some must-haves that you recommend?

The spiral bracelet is a must-have! They come in three tones — yellow, white and rose gold. We have stunning spiral pendants that add charm to a dressy brunch or as a sundowner wear.