This jewellery collection embodies the flowing beauty of the ocean, capturing its serene yet powerful essence

Jewellery holds a sacred place in our hearts, whether it’s the generations-old jewellery passed down through the ages or the joy of acquiring new pieces for special occasions. It is a testament to sentiment and beauty intertwined. Ahmedabad-based jewellery brand Mortantra has dropped a new collection, Lehr inspired by the rhythmic dance of waves.

The designer and founder, Shaili Shah tells us, “Lehr is a celebration of fluidity, grace, and movement. Inspired by the rhythmic dance of waves (known as lehr in Hindi), this collection embodies the flowing beauty of the ocean, capturing its serene yet powerful essence.” She continues that the name perfectly encapsulates the dynamic and graceful nature of the pieces, each designed to reflect the gentle sway and elegance of water in motion. “The inspiration behind Lehr stems from a desire to create jewellery that not only adorns but also tells a story of timeless beauty and the eternal dance of nature,” adds Shaili.

The brand combines traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary flair, crafting jewellery that blends nostalgia with modern elegance. Drawing inspiration from India’s rich heritage, including the grandeur of past eras and Mughal influences, their designs incorporate elements from ancient culture, paintings, architecture, and traditions. Utilising brass and gold plating instead of solid gold maintains affordability while preserving luxury, ensuring their pieces are accessible yet opulent.

Lehr features design elements that evoke nostalgia through the use of traditional motifs and intricate craftsmanship reminiscent of ancient Indian jewellery.