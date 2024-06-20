This jewellery collection embodies the flowing beauty of the ocean, capturing its serene yet powerful essence

Jewellery holds a sacred place in our hearts, whether it’s the generations-old jewellery passed down through the ages or the joy of acquiring new pieces for special occasions. It is a testament to sentiment and beauty intertwined. Ahmedabad-based jewellery brand Mortantra has dropped a new collection, Lehr inspired by the rhythmic dance of waves.
The designer and founder, Shaili Shah tells us, “Lehr is a celebration of fluidity, grace, and movement. Inspired by the rhythmic dance of waves (known as lehr in Hindi), this collection embodies the flowing beauty of the ocean, capturing its serene yet powerful essence.” She continues that the name perfectly encapsulates the dynamic and graceful nature of the pieces, each designed to reflect the gentle sway and elegance of water in motion. “The inspiration behind Lehr stems from a desire to create jewellery that not only adorns but also tells a story of timeless beauty and the eternal dance of nature,” adds Shaili.
The brand combines traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary flair, crafting jewellery that blends nostalgia with modern elegance. Drawing inspiration from India’s rich heritage, including the grandeur of past eras and Mughal influences, their designs incorporate elements from ancient culture, paintings, architecture, and traditions. Utilising brass and gold plating instead of solid gold maintains affordability while preserving luxury, ensuring their pieces are accessible yet opulent.
Lehr features design elements that evoke nostalgia through the use of traditional motifs and intricate craftsmanship reminiscent of ancient Indian jewellery.
Shaili elaborates, “The flowing, wave-like patterns are inspired by classical designs of ‘grandmother’s pearl strings’, creating jewellery that goes back to the opulence of royal adornments.” These nostalgic elements are seamlessly integrated with modern aesthetics by incorporating sleek lines, minimalist forms, art deco and versatile styles that appeal to contemporary tastes.
The designer explains, “We have struck a balance by blending traditional craftsmanship techniques — such as meenakari, jadai work, and nakashikari — with modern design sensibilities. This fusion of age-old techniques with contemporary forms and minimalist aesthetics ensures each piece resonates with our rich heritage yet seamlessly integrates into modern wardrobes.” The collection’s design philosophy emphasises fluidity and elegance, appealing to a wide audience who value both heritage and innovation, transcending time and trend.
Discussing the colour palette of Lehr, Shaili reveals, “We have incorporated serene oceanic hues such as blues, pearlescent whites, and gentle golds, reminiscent of the tranquil sea and golden sands.” According to her, these shades and materials were chosen to evoke a sense of calm, elegance, and timeless beauty, ensuring each piece is both striking and versatile. She says, “We have innovated and used metallic tourmalines symbolising sophistication.”
Lehr offers a diverse range of jewellery, featuring necklaces, earrings, bangles, and rings designed to blend versatility with elegance. Each piece effortlessly transitions from everyday wear to special occasions, ideal for festive celebrations, weddings, formal events, casual outings, and work settings. With their timeless designs, these pieces ensure a seamless day-to-night transition, catering perfectly to any occasion.
Price starts at Rs 1,500.
Available online.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi