This popular ethical jewellery brand from Chennai brings affordable precious stone-studded bijouterie in drool-worthy designs to Bengaluru

With an ambition to offer earth-friendly jewellery with a premium experience, Avira Diamonds founded by Suresh Jain in 2021 under the parent company Pooja Gold Palace finds its way into Bengaluru.

After having successfully grown into a well-versed jewellery establishment, the label recently took on a new identity after seeing the future in the lab-grown diamond industry and establish ing its presence in Puducherry and Chennai.