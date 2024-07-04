Three beauty product launches that grabbed our eyeballs this summer

Get ready to savour every summer moment with a refreshing twist! Leading brands have unveiled their latest wonders, products like eyeshadow palettes, ccf sticks and many more. Dive into a world that transforms your summer into a delightful oasis of freshness and rejuvenation. Embrace the sun-kissed days ahead with these must-have essentials and let your summer shine brighter than ever.
Colorbar's three new eyeshadow palettes, feature 12 highly pigmented shades each: Divine Nectar with nude tones, Dreamland with pink hues and Dazzling with vibrant colors. These 100% vegan and cruelty-free palettes blend smoothly and are packaged in recyclable paper, reflecting Colorbar’s commitment to sustainability. INR 799. Available at stores and online
The brand, curated specifically for Gen-Z and millennials, debuts with nearly 40 products for face, eyes and lips. The product range includes kajal, eyeliner, lipsticks, lip balm, foundation, primer, creams and more. Color Cupid aims to revolutionise beauty by enhancing natural beauty and simplifying routines. Available at stores and online
Designed for both convenience and versatility. Handcrafted vegan sticks in 10 shades, ideal for on-the-go application. The contour stick features a lightweight, wax-based, smooth matte formula, ideal for hot climates. It ensures a streak-free, radiant finish, hydrating and blending seamlessly. It suits all skin types. INR 899. Available online.
(Written by Tisha)