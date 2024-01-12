Pongal for me is a Thanksgiving festival: Vimala Raman

Australian-born actor and model Vimala Raman, who has made Chennai her home since 2005, effortlessly graces both the silver screen and the red carpet with an aura of timeless elegance and style. Dazzling social media with her impeccable style and breathtaking beauty, Vimala has become a trendsetter and a fashion icon of sorts. Her Instagram feed is a curated gallery of sartorial brilliance, showcasing a perfect blend of chic ensembles and avant-garde fashion choices. From red carpet glamour to casual chic, she effortlessly commands attention with every post.

2023 had been a good year for Vimala with three releases back-to-back in Tamil and Telugu — Rudrangi, Gandeevadhari Arjuna and the horror movie, Asvins. As we gear up to celebrate Pongal, we caught up with the actor to talk about why this Pongal is extra special, evolution of her personal style, fitness routine and more.

“Unlike most people, I did the reverse migration — from Australia to India. And for me, Pongal is a Thanksgiving festival — giving thanks to farmers who put food on our plates,” says Vimala, adding that this Pongal is more special since she is celebrating it with her parents. “After a long time, they are visiting Chennai and we will all be celebrating Pongal by making sakkarai pongal at home.”

Vimala is admired not just for her talent but also for her style and vitality, which has only become better with age, and we wonder how it has evolved over the years. “My style is a mix of Indian and western. For me, comfort is the main factor. It has to be classy and elegant as well, and it has evolved with life, age and experience since you get to understand yourself better with the passing of each year. I’ve become more experimental and confident with my fashion choices,” she tells us.

While Vimala admires fashion icons like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly, she takes inspiration from everywhere. “If I find the dressing style of someone interesting and if they have a similar physique as mine, I would try it out. I dress mostly according to my mood as well as the occasion. For instance, if it is a red carpet look, it will be more bold; and if I’m on a holiday, I dress more casually,” she explains.

Vimala neither has a fitness routine nor is a fitness freak, but dance is her life. “I’m a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and a vegetarian. I eat to survive and not the other way round. I always keep a positive frame of mind and keep my life stress-free. I do yoga, especially Surya Namaskar. I go for regular walks and keep myself busy. I’m not a lazy person. I eat well and sleep well,” signs off Vimala.

