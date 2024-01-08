'Succession’ wins big at Golden Globes 2024, Kieran Culkin jokingly roasts fellow nominee Pedro Pascal

The satirical comedy-drama series Succession clinched the trophy for Best Drama Series at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The series won over fellow nominees 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us and The Morning Show.

The drama series walked away with a good number of gold today as one of the actors from the lead cast ensemble, Kieran Culkin bagged the award for Best Television Male Actor. Clinching his first-ever Golden Globe, Kieran who plays the role of Roman Roy said, "I was nominated for a Golden Globe, like, 20 years ago. When that moment passed, I remember thinking, I'm never going to be back in this room again."

In true Roman style, he even took a dig at fellow nominee Pedro Pascal, who like a true sport laughed it off.

Other than Kieran, Sarah Snook, who portrayed the role of Siobhan "Shiv" Roy in the series, also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. In her winning speech, she thanked the cast and the crew and said, "This show has changed my life, and everybody in it was amazing. The cast, and the crew were fantastic. This was a team effort. It was always a team and that’s what made the show amazing, I think, to be part of."

Matthew Macfadyen, one of the supporting actors in Succession also bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor on TV award. He plays the role of Tom Wambsgans, Sarah Snook's on-again, off-again spouse.

For the unversed, Succession focuses on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, and their fight for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch. It stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway in Beverly Hills, California. Indian audiences can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.