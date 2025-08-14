FWICE raises questions on Badshah’s USA tour over alleged Pakistani sponsorship

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a letter to Badshah to clarify if his upcoming show, Badshah’s Un-Finished Tour, is getting funded by Pakistani nationals. His tour is scheduled to take place in Dallas in September.

“Dear Mr. Badshah, It has come to our attention that you are scheduled to perform in an upcoming event Badshah Un-Finished Tour at the Curtis Culwell Centre in Dallas, USA, on the 19th of Sept 2025 which is reportedly being sponsored by 3Sixty Shows, a company owned and operated by Pakistani nationals," the letter says.

The FWICE clarifies that they stand "in alignment with the directives issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India" which explicitly instructs all artistes, performers, and technicians in the Indian entertainment industry to avoid any professional collaborations or performances involving Pakistani nationals or organisations linked to Pakistan.

"These measures are in place considering the continuing acts of terrorism and hostile activities directed against India from across the border," the letter says.