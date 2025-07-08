Badshah’s Badboy Pizza launches in India after a viral ‘Pizza That Slaps’ campaign

India’s quick service restaurant (QSR) scene just got a whole lot spicier—thanks to rapper, singer-songwriter, and entrepreneur Badshah, who has officially launched his much-hyped food venture, Badboy Pizza, a mass-premium pizza chain aimed squarely at the young, hungry, and culturally curious.
In classic Badshah fashion, the launch didn’t just arrive—it slapped. Literally. A cheeky, headline-grabbing viral video featuring the artist in a mock argument that ends with him being slapped in the face by a slice of pizza set the internet ablaze. The campaign, built around the brand’s irreverent tagline, “Pizza That Slaps”, pulled in over 8 million views across social media, fueling massive anticipation before the first store even opened.
But this is more than just a meme-worthy moment. Badboy Pizza is a sharp business move rooted in the rapidly shifting tastes of India’s Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers—audiences who increasingly prefer purpose-driven, homegrown brands over legacy global chains. With a bold identity and aspirational ethos, Badboy Pizza is crafted to mirror the evolving dreams of a new generation.
“Badboy Pizza is an extension of my personality — rooted, bold and real,” says Badshah. “This launch is special since I’ve always dreamt of having my own pizza chain! Drawing upon diverse culinary experiences from my travels over the years, my vision was to forge a brand that embodies international quality while resonating deeply with homegrown appeal. Partnering with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens ensures we’re building not just a brand, but a truly world-class and accessible culinary experience.”
The venture is built in partnership with Ghost Kitchens India, led by serial entrepreneur Karan Tanna, and currently operates from a boutique flagship outlet in Andheri, Mumbai. Over the next three years, the brand plans to scale to 50 locations across India’s top five metros. Designed as a hybrid of dine-in spaces and cloud kitchens, Badboy Pizza aims to offer premium quality with cultural authenticity—reflecting Badshah’s signature persona: desi, chic, and unapologetically real.
Vegetarians aren’t left behind, with imaginative options like Burrata Hot Honey, Smoked Maple Burrata, and the movie-inspired Pushpa Pizza stealing the show.
The 50-item menu is a globe-trotting culinary experience, mixing local spice with international flair. Highlights include Smoky BBQ (American), Chimmichuri Messidona (Argentinian), Dynamite Schezwan (Indo-Chinese), Truffle Cacio-E-Pepe (Italian), and Korean Spice. Indian flavours get a spotlight too, with Tandoori Tikka, Aloo Dumdaaar, and Chicken Keemalal paying homage to regional roots. Vegetarians aren’t left behind, with imaginative options like Burrata Hot Honey, Smoked Maple Burrata, and the movie-inspired Pushpa Pizza stealing the show.
And the indulgence doesn’t stop there. The dessert bar is a decadent playground featuring quirky delights like Fried Oreos with Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Dip, Amsterdam Apple Pie, and Panipuri Softies Sundae—ensuring every bite ends on a high.
With flavour, flair, and a whole lot of attitude, Badboy Pizza is here to shake up the pizza game. And yes, it slaps—hard.
With an average per-person cost of ₹400, Badboy Pizza aligns with national popular pizza chains.