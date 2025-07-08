Badshah’s Badboy Pizza launches in India after a viral ‘Pizza That Slaps’ campaign

In classic Badshah fashion, the launch didn’t just arrive—it slapped. Literally. A cheeky, headline-grabbing viral video featuring the artist in a mock argument that ends with him being slapped in the face by a slice of pizza set the internet ablaze. The campaign, built around the brand’s irreverent tagline, “Pizza That Slaps”, pulled in over 8 million views across social media, fueling massive anticipation before the first store even opened.

But this is more than just a meme-worthy moment. Badboy Pizza is a sharp business move rooted in the rapidly shifting tastes of India’s Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers—audiences who increasingly prefer purpose-driven, homegrown brands over legacy global chains. With a bold identity and aspirational ethos, Badboy Pizza is crafted to mirror the evolving dreams of a new generation.

“Badboy Pizza is an extension of my personality — rooted, bold and real,” says Badshah. “This launch is special since I’ve always dreamt of having my own pizza chain! Drawing upon diverse culinary experiences from my travels over the years, my vision was to forge a brand that embodies international quality while resonating deeply with homegrown appeal. Partnering with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens ensures we’re building not just a brand, but a truly world-class and accessible culinary experience.”

The venture is built in partnership with Ghost Kitchens India, led by serial entrepreneur Karan Tanna, and currently operates from a boutique flagship outlet in Andheri, Mumbai. Over the next three years, the brand plans to scale to 50 locations across India’s top five metros. Designed as a hybrid of dine-in spaces and cloud kitchens, Badboy Pizza aims to offer premium quality with cultural authenticity—reflecting Badshah’s signature persona: desi, chic, and unapologetically real.