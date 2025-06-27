Music Icon Badshah makes a bold statement at Amiri’s Spring–Summer 2026 Show in Paris

Indian music powerhouse and global fashion tastemaker Badshah made a commanding debut at the Amiri Spring-Summer 2026 runway presentation during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, leaving a lasting impression at the iconic Le Carreau du Temple. With an air of quiet confidence and effortless style, his presence elevated the show’s theme of relaxed luxury and the artful merging of global influences—cementing his position as a key figure in the evolving world of contemporary fashion.
Draped in a masterfully constructed black beaded fleck double-breasted blazer and matching tailored flare trousers, Badshah epitomised precision and polish. The rich texture of the ensemble shimmered subtly under the lights, a quiet nod to craftsmanship and meticulous detailing. His footwear, the Tassle Crystal Jumbo Loafers, added an assertive, sophisticated edge, grounding the look in bold refinement. The finishing touch was a striking Amiri Hollywood tote—its stacked, vibrant bouquet of flowers offering a poetic tribute to Paris, the city of love, while subtly echoing the collection’s inspiration drawn from cosmopolitan landscapes.
Yet, it was in the accessories where Badshah’s personal narrative truly came to life. Around his neck, a custom diamond- and gold-encrusted ‘Om’ pendant shimmered—a powerful symbol of Indian spirituality and cultural pride. Worn boldly and unapologetically, it spoke volumes about identity, heritage, and the importance of bringing one’s roots to the global stage.
On his wrist sat a true collector’s treasure: the Audemars Piguet Cascade Ladies Royal Oak Limited Edition—a rare gem in Swiss watchmaking, prized for its intricacy and exclusivity. This impeccable choice not only reflected Badshah’s affinity for luxury but also affirmed his place among the world's most discerning connoisseurs of horology.
With this appearance, Badshah seamlessly bridged music, culture, and couture, reaffirming his influence beyond the charts and into the upper echelons of international fashion. His Paris debut was more than just a moment—it was a masterclass in how to transcend boundaries and redefine global style on one’s own terms.