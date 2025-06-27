Music Icon Badshah makes a bold statement at Amiri’s Spring–Summer 2026 Show in Paris

Draped in a masterfully constructed black beaded fleck double-breasted blazer and matching tailored flare trousers, Badshah epitomised precision and polish. The rich texture of the ensemble shimmered subtly under the lights, a quiet nod to craftsmanship and meticulous detailing. His footwear, the Tassle Crystal Jumbo Loafers, added an assertive, sophisticated edge, grounding the look in bold refinement. The finishing touch was a striking Amiri Hollywood tote—its stacked, vibrant bouquet of flowers offering a poetic tribute to Paris, the city of love, while subtly echoing the collection’s inspiration drawn from cosmopolitan landscapes.

Yet, it was in the accessories where Badshah’s personal narrative truly came to life. Around his neck, a custom diamond- and gold-encrusted ‘Om’ pendant shimmered—a powerful symbol of Indian spirituality and cultural pride. Worn boldly and unapologetically, it spoke volumes about identity, heritage, and the importance of bringing one’s roots to the global stage.