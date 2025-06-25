Badshah to attend Amiri SS26 Show at Paris Fashion Week

Acclaimed Indian music powerhouse and certified style maven Badshah is poised to make an unforgettable entrance into the rarefied world of high fashion. Marking a monumental career milestone, the chart-topping artiste is all set to debut at Paris Fashion Week, making history as the first Indian pop and hip-hop icon to attend the prestigious Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Badshah will be an exclusive global guest of designer Mike Amiri

According to well-placed sources, Badshah will attend the Amiri Spring/Summer 2026 runway presentation as an exclusive global guest of designer Mike Amiri — a coveted, invitation-only affair that attracts a constellation of international stars. Notably, he will be the sole Indian invitee, standing tall among a global who’s who of fashion and music.

This high-profile appearance signifies far more than a fashion cameo. It signals Badshah’s transformation from music industry titan to international style force, further expanding his influence beyond beats and bars into the realm of couture and creativity. Long celebrated for his bold, genre-defying aesthetic and trailblazing persona, his Paris Fashion Week debut is already generating palpable excitement among fashion insiders and his global fanbase alike.

Badshah’s Paris itinerary is as meticulously curated as his music. He will occupy a prime front-row seat at the Amiri showcase — a brand synonymous with rock-and-roll opulence and refined craftsmanship — offering him an insider’s view into the pulse of next-season menswear. Post-show, his calendar features exclusive appearances at ultra-private events, including cocktail receptions hosted by Vanguard, a label revered for its edgy design philosophy, and the legendary Christian Louboutin, famed for its red-soled glamour.

Adding a personal touch to his fashion-forward journey, Badshah is also expected to connect directly with fans through a select meet-and-greet event in Paris — bridging his cultural influence across borders and audiences.

As the buzz builds, one thing is clear: Badshah’s Paris Fashion Week debut is more than a stylish moment — it’s a cultural crossover, a power move, and a signal of his arrival as a bona fide global tastemaker. With music in his veins and fashion in his stride, he continues to redefine what it means to be an Indian artist on the world stage.