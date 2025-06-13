Badshah gets invite as celebrity guest to Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025

Indian music icon Badshah gears up to make his debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2025.

The chart-topping rapper, known for his genre-defying music and fashion choices, will become the first Punjabi rapper to attend the global fashion event as a celebrity guest.

This marks a pivotal moment for South Asian representation on the international fashion stage

Set to take place from June 24 to June 29, the 2025 edition of Paris Men’s Fashion Week will feature 70 brands, including 40 runway presentations by some of the most influential names in the industry.

Badshah’s fashion week debut also comes at an exciting time in his career. This September, he’s set to launch his Unfinished Tour across the United States, with stops in six major cities. The tour will bring his performances and signature sound to fans across North America.

