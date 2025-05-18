Celebs

Badshah’s weight loss sparks comparisons to AP Dhillon

Many are complimenting Badshah for his new gains, but they could not help noting that he looks strikingly similar to AP Dhillon now
How similar do you think they look?Instagram
Rapper-singer Badshah stunned fans with a noticeably leaner look in a new video shared on the Instagram page of his clothing brand, BADFIT. Sporting a black tank top, thermal, and sunglasses, he promoted his latest merch, but fans were more focused on his transformation.

Many compared him to Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon

Comments ranged from, “Ek minute, ye Badshah hai ya AP Dhillon?” to “Is it just me, or is he looking a bit like AP Dhillon?” Some even compared him to Rohit Sharma.

Others speculated whether he used Ozempic, a weight-loss drug trending among celebrities. “Hollywood and now Bollywood is high on Ozempic,” wrote one user, while another added, “First KJo, now Badshah. Is everyone on Ozempic?”

However, some fans came to his defence, noting his consistent gym routine and saying he doesn’t show signs of Ozempic use.

Badshah previously opened up about his health struggles, including sleep apnea, and shared on Shilpa Shetty’s show Shape of You that he’s adopted sustainable eating habits. “I’m addicted to salads now,” he said. “Weight loss is a lifestyle.”

Badshah
AP Dhillon

