Shraddha Kapoor opts out of Ektaa Kapoor’s upcoming movie

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently basked in the success of Stree 2, has reportedly opted out of an upcoming film produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Rahi Anil Barve.
The buzz around the project initially suggested that Shraddha was in advanced talks and had quoted a fee of INR 17 crore along with a share in the profits. However, the latest reports indicate that the actress has now exited the film over a disagreement on remuneration.
According to sources, Shraddha and the producers failed to come to terms on the financial front. Insiders revealed that Ektaa Kapoor found the actress’ fee demand unviable, especially for a female-led film, as it significantly inflated the production budget.
With Shraddha stepping away from the project, the makers are reportedly already in discussions with another leading actress to take on the role.
Shraddha Kapoor currently has Stree 3 locked in for release on August 13, 2027. The third installment in Maddock Films’ successful horror-comedy franchise will once again see her share screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Beyond Stree 3, Shraddha is rumoured to be exploring collaborations with producers like Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Boney Kapoor. Over her 15-year-long career, she has starred in popular films including Saaho, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3D, and Haseena Parkar.