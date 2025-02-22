Shraddha Kapoor loses count of her ‘pani puri’
Shraddha Kapoor is a true foodie at heart and her latest post is proof. The Stree actress took to her Instagram and dropped a few snaps from a recent wedding she attended.
Posing in beautiful brown ethnic wear, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen relishing some yummy pani puri. However, the stunner also revealed in the caption that while she forgot to count the number of pani puri she gorged on, she suddenly remembered that food is unlimited at a wedding.
She captioned the post, “Ginna bhool gayi phir yaad aaya shaadi mein toh unlimited hoti hai #panipurilovers (I forgot to count, then remembered that they are unlimited at weddings)”.
Shraddha Kapoor loves to entertain her Instafam with her fun social media posts. A few days back, the Baaghi actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a cute picture of herself flaunting a bowl of papaya. She also asked a very interesting question to her fans through the post.
"Kya lagta hai????- Chaat masala daala ya Chaat masala nahi daala (What do you think????- Did I add chaat masala or not?", she asked in the caption.
Work-wise, reports have been doing rounds for some time that Shraddha Kapoor will be a part of the upcoming installment of the popular Dhoom franchise. If these reports turn out to be true, she will be seen sharing the screen with her Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. However, the fans are still waiting for an official announcement.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's last release, Stree 2 turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.