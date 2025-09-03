Alia Bhatt sends prayers to those affected by the Punjab floods: ‘They need to heal & rebuild’

Actress Alia Bhatt has extended her prayers to all those affected by the floods in Punjab.

They need to heal & rebuild: Alia Bhatt

Sending love, strength, and prayers, Alia hoped that every affected family would get the support required for them to heal and rebuild their lives.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, the Jigra actress wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild. (sic)”

Not just Alia, but many other prominent Bollywood personalities have voiced their concern about the ongoing situation in Punjab.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “It’s been a tough time for our friends & family in Punjab with the brutality of the floods. Sending my prayers and strength to overcome this adversity. Please do your part in any way possible and share only verified information.”

The post of the Dharma head also included a list of helpline numbers, ensuring that affected people have access to rapid assistance.