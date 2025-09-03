Kiran Rao, Biju Toppo board Aranya Sahay’s Humans in the Loop as executive producers

Filmmakers Kiran Rao and Biju Toppo have boarded director Aranya Sahay’s award-winning film Humans in the Loop as executive producers.

Humans in the Loop gets Kiran Rao, Biju Toppo as executive producers

The movie, Aranya’s debut feature, revolves around a tribal woman working as an AI data labeller and has emerged as one of the most loved independent titles on the festival circuit.

“I loved Humans in the Loop from the very first viewing. It is deeply moving and thought-provoking. The film has wings and carries a very important global message about technology, labour, and the knowledge systems we risk losing. Supporting this project felt both urgent and necessary,” Kiran, whose Laapataa Ladies was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in 2024, said in a statement.

Biju, a pioneer in tribal cinema, brings decades of experience documenting the struggles and resilience of indigenous communities. He said Humans in the Loop speaks directly to the lives of people he has personally “known and seen”.

“For too long, Adivasi perspectives have remained invisible, not just in history, but even in how we imagine the future. Humans in the Loop boldly expresses our perspective. Having seen the film from its inception I’m proud to say that it’s both a regional film and a global film at the same time,” Biju said.

Produced by Mathivanan Rajendran, Sarabhi Ravichandran, Shilpa Kumar and Sahay through Storiculture’s Impact Fellowship and SAUV Films, the film is set in Jharkhand and follows Nehma, an Oraon tribal woman whose livelihood in AI data-labelling exposes the hidden labour that powers “smart” technologies.