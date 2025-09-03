Sonakshi Sinha calls out brands for using her photos without permission

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday criticised several brands for using her images on their official websites without her consent.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about brands using her photos without consent

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old actor said she often shops online and recently discovered that some brands were using her pictures without seeking usage rights or permission.

“As someone who shops online often, I could not help but notice my images popping up at several brand websites-- without usage, rights or even a courtesy request for permission.

How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfit or jewellery, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That is stretching it a bit too far,” the Heeramandi star wrote.