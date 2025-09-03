Cinema

Novak Djokovic is a fan of K-pop Demon Hunters? Here's what we know

After his U.S. Open quarterfinal victory, Novak Djokovic admits he’s a fan of KPop Demon Hunters, crediting his daughter for teaching him the viral “Soda Pop” dance
Greatest tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic gave an interesting cue about himself recently. This latest revelation showed how world champions too take notes from pop culture and their kids. After his U.S. Open quarterfinal victory against Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic surprised fans when he broke into a celebratory dance on court.

Novak Djokovic reveals his love for Demon Hunters

The Serbian star later explained that the moves came straight from Netflix’s smash-hit animated film, KPop Demon Hunters. He revealed that his daughter had introduced him to the viral choreography set to the film’s breakout track “Soda Pop.” “That little dance that you saw was from KPop Demon Hunters' Soda Pop. Obviously, it's a big thing globally for teenagers, for kids but I didn't know about it until my daughter told me,” Novak said during a post-match interview. This mention immediately caused stir online. Fans were amused to see the player grooving to K-pop inspired animated. But it also highlights how the film has become massive since its release.

K-pop Demon Hunters recently became Netflix's most watched original animated film till date. It gathered over 26.3 million views worldwide in just one week (July 21–27, 2025). The story follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group living a double life, which is, global idols by day and demon hunters by night. Their biggest battle is against the Saja Boys who is a rival boy band possessed by dark forces. They fight to save both their fans’ souls and their own fame.

K‑pop Demon Hunters surpasses all Netflix animated films with 26.3 million views

The movie has been widely praised for it out of the box visuals. It also has vibrant voice cast with Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop. Its popularity has clearly spilled into the sports world, with Djokovic now counted among its global fans.

