Novak Djokovic is a fan of K-pop Demon Hunters? Here's what we know

The Serbian star later explained that the moves came straight from Netflix’s smash-hit animated film, KPop Demon Hunters. He revealed that his daughter had introduced him to the viral choreography set to the film’s breakout track “Soda Pop.” “That little dance that you saw was from KPop Demon Hunters' Soda Pop. Obviously, it's a big thing globally for teenagers, for kids but I didn't know about it until my daughter told me,” Novak said during a post-match interview. This mention immediately caused stir online. Fans were amused to see the player grooving to K-pop inspired animated. But it also highlights how the film has become massive since its release.

K-pop Demon Hunters recently became Netflix's most watched original animated film till date. It gathered over 26.3 million views worldwide in just one week (July 21–27, 2025). The story follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl group living a double life, which is, global idols by day and demon hunters by night. Their biggest battle is against the Saja Boys who is a rival boy band possessed by dark forces. They fight to save both their fans’ souls and their own fame.