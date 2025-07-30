K‑pop Demon Hunters surpasses all Netflix animated films with 26.3 million views

The movie first dropped jaws when it hit No. 1 in 41 countries during its debut week. Then, unexpectedly, it climbed back to the top in its fourth week. It’s currently No. 2 on Netflix’s worldwide English films chart, just behind Happy Gilmore 2. Everyone is currently obsessed with the film’s mix of K-pop, Korean folklore, and demon-fighting action. It follows Huntr/x, a fictional K-pop girl group who secretly battle evil creatures, including a rival demon-infested boy band called the Saja Boys. The story is a blend of English and Korean that includes real Korean culture like dokkaebi (goblins) and Seoul’s famous Namsan Park.

The animation and visual is what made it visually appealing for the audience. The song “Golden” by Huntr/x went viral on social media and topped the Billboard Global 200. Other tracks like “Takedown” (featuring real TWICE members) have also swoon over fans and charted in global platforms. The full soundtrack hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, becoming the first soundtrack of 2025 by far.