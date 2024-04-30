K-pop group SEVENTEEN’s new album ‘17 Is Right Here’ sells 2 million copies on day 1

SEVENTEEN, the popular K-pop group, has ignited a global frenzy with their latest release, 17 Is Right Here. The much-anticipated anthology album smashed first-day sales records, moving a staggering 2 million copies. This feat not only cements SEVENTEEN’s reign as K-pop royalty but also underscores the unwavering devotion of their massive fanbase.
On April 29, SEVENTEEN dropped the album at 6 PM KST, sending fans worldwide into a celebratory tailspin. The release was accompanied by the visually stunning and futuristic music video for the title track, Maestro.
SEVENTEEN continues to dominate the charts alongside fellow K-pop powerhouses BTS and Stray Kids. Their tracks FML and Seventeenth Heaven claimed the top spots, with BTS’s MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 trailing closely behind at number three. Stray Kids’ 5 STAR bagged the fourth spot, while 17 Is Right Here made a triumphant entry at number five.
17 Is Right Here marks a pivotal moment in SEVENTEEN’s journey, showcasing their artistic growth and unwavering ability to connect with fans. The diverse album boasts a collection of tracks that epitomise their signature sound – infectious melodies, captivating choreography, and heartfelt lyrics. From electrifying anthems to soulful ballads, SEVENTEEN’s versatility and musical prowess shine throughout the album.
With a unique 13-member lineup divided into three specialised units, SEVENTEEN operates as a cohesive and dynamic force. Their multifaceted approach to music has solidified their position as a leading influence in the ever-evolving K-pop landscape.