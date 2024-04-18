K-pop group ILLIT takes over charts and Spotify in record time

Fresh off their debut last month with the EP Super Real Me, rookie K-pop girl group ILLIT is already making waves with their music. Their lead single, Magnetic, defied expectations by landing a spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, making ILLIT only the seventh K-pop girl group ever to achieve the feat of landing on the list at least once.
ILLIT's dominance isn't limited to the charts. According to Spotify’s data, they've shattered records by becoming the fastest K-pop group to reach 10 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform– a feat they accomplished in a mere 20 days. This dethrones NewJeans, who previously held the record with 49 days.
According to reports, Super Real Me scorched the charts, selling over 3,80,000 copies in its first week. This explosive debut makes it one of the hottest-selling K-pop girl group albums in recent times.
ILLIT, a name that combines ‘I will’ and ‘it,’ isn’t just to catch attention– it embodies the group’s energy and the independence of each member. The five powerhouse members, Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha came together after participating in the reality show R U Next? The show declared six winners who would go on to form a girl group.
However, Youngseo, who was ILLIT’s sixth member, parted ways with the group before its debut. Hailing from South Korea and Japan, the K-pop group artistes bring a unique blend of talent and international flair.
Beyond their musical venture, the girl group gives fans a peek into their world with their variety show, ILLIT Ready. This show offers a backstage pass to their group trips, the fun and camaraderie they share and their unique personalities.