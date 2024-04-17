Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman to be conferred Mangeshkar family awards

Since 2022, the Mangeshkar family and the Trust (all the trustees are family members), have decided to institute an award in the honour and memory of Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar, who was lovingly called Lata didi.

This award, known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is awarded to a very special Individual every year on the 24th of April, which is the Memorial Day (Punyatithi) of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji.

This award will be given every year to only one individual who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, it’s people and our society.

The first puraskar was awarded to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in 2022 and the second puraskar was awarded to Padmavibhushan Asha Bhosale.

This year marks the 82nd Memorial Day of Master Deenanath ji and on that occasion legendary film actor and Padmavibhushan recipient Amitabh Bachchan will be awarded the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar.

The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan, which has been established and nurtured by the Mangeshkar family for the past 34 years, has a long-standing tradition of recognising outstanding individuals from various fields, including music, drama, art, medical professionals and social work.

The felicitation ceremony is held annually on April 24, which marks the memorial day of Master Deenanathji, at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Ville Parle, Mumbai. The ceremony aims to acknowledge the significant contributions of the awardees to their respective fields.

The prestigious Deenanath Award and other awards of the trust are presented to deserving recipients who have demonstrated excellence in their fields. The event is a celebration of the awardees' achievements and an opportunity to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar will preside over the function and the awards will be felicitated by singer Asha Bhosale.