Sid Sriram captivates audiences with a mix of R&B and Carnatic music at Coachella 2024

Sid Sriram, known for popular songs like Srivalli from Pushpa and Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is making waves as one of the country’s most popular singers. The California-born artist, now based in Chennai, recently made his debut at Coachella, and his performance videos are spreading like wildfire on social media.
Taking to their social media accounts, Coachella's official Instagram handle shared a clip of his electrifying performance at the festival. In the video, he dazzled the audience with an English R&B song infused with Carnatic elements. Sporting a casual white t-shirt, a coordinated outfit, sunglasses, and his signature man-bun, Sriram charmed the crowd with his soulful rendition.
Captioning the post, he wrote, “@sidsriram got the Coachella livestream started right.” His fans couldn't contain their excitement witnessing him shine on an international stage. Overflowing with admiration, one fan commented, “Greatest voice of our generation,” while another praised, “Highly appreciate you for this God bless! We need more positivity in these wicked times. Love conquers all.” A third fan simply stated, “Nailed it.” Even fellow musicians joined in the praise, with singer Jonita Gandhi urging, “You better sing sid!”, and actress Naomi Scott chiming in with a fire emoji.
For those unfamiliar, Sid is a versatile Indian artiste, known for his prowess in Carnatic music, production skills, and playback singing. His repertoire spans across various languages, with notable hits like Vachindamma from Geetha Govindam, Amma Song from Oke Oka Jeevitham, Mei Nigra from 24, Aradhya from Kushi, Nee Singam Dhan from Pathu Thala, and Nira from Takkar, among others