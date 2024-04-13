Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ FISHER relishes masala chai and vada pav after debut performance in Mumbai

Grammy-nominated Aussie DJ and Platinum recording producer FISHER, whose name is Paul Fisher, enthralled Indian fans at his first-ever standalone performance and shared that during his time in the country he relished some masala chai and vada pav.

Fisher stated, “India! Thank you for being absolutely amazing and I look forward to seeing my Indian fans soon. I enjoyed my time in Mumbai.”

“I watched the cricket match in the stadium, explored the shopping streets of Colaba, relished some masala chai and vada pav at Marine Drive, and caught the sunset at Gateway Of India.”