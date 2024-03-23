American DJ KSHMR releases latest track ‘Aawara’ in collaboration with King and Zaeden

Following the success of his 24-track album KARAM, which featured top tier homegrown talents, American DJ and producer KSHMR released his next collaboration titled Aawara.
Featuring rapper King and singer-songwriter Zaeden on the vocals, the track is an exploration of love and friendship, while also touching on topics like self-discovery and personal transformation.
Talking about the collaboration, KSHMR says, “I‘ve been friends with Zaeden for a long time now and we‘ve wanted to do a record together for ages. After meeting King and playing him the track, it seemed only right that we do this one together. They are both so talented, not only at singing but writing as well. It started as an idea for my album KARAM but eventually we decided a standalone single made more sense.”
Elaborating further Zaeden adds, “KSHMR and I have been friends for eight years. I‘ve always admired his work and I‘m thrilled our collaboration on Aawara with King came together so effortlessly. It‘s one of those songs where the ideas flowed naturally, without overthinking. When we debuted Aawara at a festival in Mumbai last year, the crowd was already singing along by the second chorus. Which is crazy! After eagerly waiting, I‘m excited for people to finally hear this song.”
Rapper King speaking about his experience working with KSHMR and Zaeden, says, “Collaborating with KSHMR and Zaeden has been such a fun and fulfilling experience, merging our musical visions to create something truly unforgettable. This collaboration is a testament to the power of music to unite and being able to meld different sounds to bring about the best of both worlds. I‘m so excited for everyone to finally hear Aawara which has been almost two years in the making.”