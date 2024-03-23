American DJ KSHMR releases latest track ‘Aawara’ in collaboration with King and Zaeden

Talking about the collaboration, KSHMR says, “I‘ve been friends with Zaeden for a long time now and we‘ve wanted to do a record together for ages. After meeting King and playing him the track, it seemed only right that we do this one together. They are both so talented, not only at singing but writing as well. It started as an idea for my album KARAM but eventually we decided a standalone single made more sense.”

Elaborating further Zaeden adds, “KSHMR and I have been friends for eight years. I‘ve always admired his work and I‘m thrilled our collaboration on Aawara with King came together so effortlessly. It‘s one of those songs where the ideas flowed naturally, without overthinking. When we debuted Aawara at a festival in Mumbai last year, the crowd was already singing along by the second chorus. Which is crazy! After eagerly waiting, I‘m excited for people to finally hear this song.”