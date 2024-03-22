‘I didn’t know I could write,’ says rapper Dino James, who is all set to drop his next album

The rap artiste, who has had humble beginnings, slowly tasted success and was also seen as a mentor on MTV Hustle. There are lessons he has learnt on the way and they are “too many,” he tells us. “I don't know where to start. Life is unpredictable. You have to keep moving. You have to take care of yourself. You don't have to take your downs very seriously. You have to always believe that it just takes a miracle to change your life upside-down. So, you have to be very hopeful. And life is too short. People come. People leave. Also, you are not the Superman, which you think in your head you are. Just have fun, I mean, don't take life very seriously.”

Ask him the artistes he looks up to, and pat comes the reply, “The entire Interscope gang! When I started, it was Dr Dre, the Guru, Eminem, 50 Cents, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, Post Malone, AR Rahman, Kishore Kumar, everybody, oh my God, so many!”

Apart from being an artiste, Dino is also a fitness freak, and says “It's exactly like hip-hop. It's an interest that I developed at a very young age. I looked up to bodybuilders had their posters in my room. I always thought that I want to become like them. It's not like that I'm into fitness because I want to stay fit, I'm into fitness because that's my temple; I have to be there, like how I have to be there in the studio or I have to write something, I have to be in the gym.”