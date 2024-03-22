Nikhita Gandhi’s Baby Bring It On from Madgaon Express takes the internet by storm

Nikhita is known for her magnetic stage presence. Is there a need for musicians to perform as well today? “I don’t know if there’s pressure to be one because every artiste is different and comes with a different energy on stage. And I hope there is no pressure, too. I love to perform, but you can’t expect everyone to be a firecracker on stage,” she says.

Nikhita has also tried her hand at composing. So, what’s the process of making a song from scratch? “There are different ways in which a song is born. Sometimes, it’s born out of a musical idea, and sometimes you start working on the words. I’ve also written a lot of music with other artistes, which is a completely different process. It’s different every single time. ”

Meanwhile, Nikhita is working on yet another single, Class, with Badshah. "There has been a huge buzz around it, with Shah Rukh Khan providing the voiceover for the video. It is a huge album, with a plethora of pop artistes and rappers. When you are part of collaborations, the expectations are different, and you start bringing out aspects of each other that you wouldn't do on your own. Maybe that's why you see me in a lot of collaborations.

She adds, “When you are doing a solo project, it's your baby, which is very rewarding to release music like that. The control part is great, but it's also very scary when you are in charge of everything. I love both, honestly. Both have very different expectations and rewards. But I think you just end up appealing to a larger audience when you're collaborating because you are collaborating with other artistes and their audience gets to hear you, and vice versa."

Nikhita says that, as a musician, she finds inspiration from many people and places. “I look up to so many people, some of whom are probably not even discovered yet. I think inspiration comes from anything. It might not even come from people. See, I love nature, and animals.”

Nikhita has worked with some of the biggest composers in the industry, right from AR Rahman to Pritam. “I have noticed one characteristic among all the greats: curiosity. If you’re curious, you want to keep learning new things, trying new instruments, and experimenting with sounds. That’s one quality that I strive to retain.”