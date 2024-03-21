Alan Walker announces his biggest ever India Tour with Sunburn

One of the most influential figures in the electronic dance music scene, Alan Walker will be bringing his largest ever tour to India later this year, produced by Asia’s biggest electronic music festival, Sunburn.

Spanning across 10 cities, the critically acclaimed DJ and music producer will be touring from September to October of this year, covering places like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai and Kolkata.

Alan Walker says, “I’m so excited to be back in India on my biggest tour ever and to share new music with everyone. Indian crowds always bring such amazing energy and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together.”