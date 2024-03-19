Dua Lipa looks back at the time when she had her eureka moment

Dua further mentioned, “I had a feeling and I was like, now I have something to bounce off of. And in that first week, even though they're in the same world but they’re very different, I wrote Illusion and then I wrote Happy for You and Happy for You is a much bigger ballad, in a way. Somewhat. I wouldn’t really classify it as a ballad. Because I don’t do songs that are slow and big and emotional, but I just put them in the ballad section, I’m like, I don’t do those.”

“But this feels almost in a world where I can have this epic singing record that I was able to be very vulnerable and open in. But still sonically, it has this tremolo sound that I’m really obsessed with and it’s Kevin’s voice replicated. We use it as a sample throughout. That was just a moment for me to be really vulnerable and open and honest in what was happening in my life at that point. But I feel overall, in this whole record, I just grew as I was writing,” she added.