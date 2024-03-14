Dua Lipa unveils title of third album; it's 'Radical Optimism'

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has unveiled the title and cover art of her upcoming album Radical Optimism.

The album, which is her third studio album, consists of 11-tracks, and is set to be released on May 3, as per a media source.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life", Dua Lipa, 28, said in a statement.