Beyonce announces debut country album titled 'Cowboy Carter'

It was mid-February when Queen B aka Beyonce had made the headlines after she attended the New York Fashion Week in a cowboy hat. Her fans instantly knew that the accessory means more than just a fashion statement and boy, they were right.

The singing legend is now making her foray into country music. The singer-songwriter has announced the name of her latest album, Cowboy Carter. The album is set to drop on March 29.

Beyonce took to the Stories section of her Instagram to post the album cover which consists of a brown and white saddle with a red, white and blue sash draped over it that bears the album's name.

It also included a preorder link that takes fans to her merch store. Her store is offering limited edition vinyls available in red, white, blue, and black. There are also limited edition CDs with four different covers bearing the artiste’s face.