Dua Lipa makes history, becomes first female artist to rule the 2 billion club on Spotify

Dua Lipa is rewriting the record books once again! The singer-songwriter has become the first female artist in history to have four songs surpass the impressive milestone of 2 billion streams on Spotify.

This achievement arrived with the recent addition of her hit single Levitating featuring DaBaby, to the 2 billion club on the streaming platform. Levitating joins Lipa's other mega-hits, Don't Start Now, One Kiss and New Rules, which have amassed a staggering 2.5 billion, 2.08 billion and 2.04 billion streams, respectively.

As of December 2023, the Dance The Night singer shared the title of having the most songs with over 2 billion streams with fellow music powerhouses Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. However, with Levitating crossing the bar, she now stands alone as the queen of streams.