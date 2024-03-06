Dua Lipa makes history, becomes first female artist to rule the 2 billion club on Spotify

Dua Lipa is rewriting the record books once again! The singer-songwriter has become the first female artist in history to have four songs surpass the impressive milestone of 2 billion streams on Spotify.
This achievement arrived with the recent addition of her hit single Levitating featuring DaBaby, to the 2 billion club on the streaming platform. Levitating joins Lipa's other mega-hits, Don't Start Now, One Kiss and New Rules, which have amassed a staggering 2.5 billion, 2.08 billion and 2.04 billion streams, respectively.
As of December 2023, the Dance The Night singer shared the title of having the most songs with over 2 billion streams with fellow music powerhouses Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. However, with Levitating crossing the bar, she now stands alone as the queen of streams.
The singer who began her career at the age of 14, received a Guinness World Record for most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artiste in 2021. Additionally, her trophy cabinet boasts of several prestigious accolades including three Grammy Awards and one American Music Award.
Dua Lipa's reign continues to show no signs of slowing down. Recently, the singer set the stage on fire by delivering an electrifying performance of her latest track, Training Season at the 2024 BRIT Awards.