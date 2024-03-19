EXCL: Alan Walker teams up with Royal Challengers Bangalore for a first-of-its-kind team song

In collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has created a first-of-its-kind song for the team. This comes ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which will begin on March 22.
The song, Team Side ft RCB, also features pop artist Sofiloud. Fans can catch the upbeat track as it will premiere live during Alan Walker’s thirty-minute set at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, during the RCB Unbox event on 19 March.
Speaking on the collaboration, the music producer said, “I am thrilled to be working with Royal Challengers Bangalore on this anthem. I love cricket and I’m looking forward to meeting all the Indian cricket legends on the field. Team Side ft RCB is not just a track, but it is also a celebration of my incredibly exciting year in India.”
With a catchy electro-house vibe, the three-minute multi-lingual anthem imbibes English, Kannada and Hindi. Alan, who will also be making his mark in India with his flagship tour, WalkerWorld, added that the song is a celebration of hope, joy, community and unity.
“I can't wait for fans to experience the track live!,” he shared.
Further, the artist will be joined by other talented individuals including Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha V, Jordindian and Barfi Katcheri.
The third edition of the RCB Unbox event will be graced by cricketers Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Rishabh Shetty and Dinesh Karthik among others.
The event serves as a platform for the launch of team jerseys and anthems and the felicitation of key players and personnel. The franchise roped in singer and songwriter Jason Derulo for a guest appearance during the previous edition of RCB Unbox.
The mega event, which kicks off at 4 pm, will also be streamed on RCB’s official application and website.