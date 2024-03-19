EXCL: Alan Walker teams up with Royal Challengers Bangalore for a first-of-its-kind team song

In collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has created a first-of-its-kind song for the team. This comes ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which will begin on March 22.

The song, Team Side ft RCB, also features pop artist Sofiloud. Fans can catch the upbeat track as it will premiere live during Alan Walker’s thirty-minute set at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, during the RCB Unbox event on 19 March.

Speaking on the collaboration, the music producer said, “I am thrilled to be working with Royal Challengers Bangalore on this anthem. I love cricket and I’m looking forward to meeting all the Indian cricket legends on the field. Team Side ft RCB is not just a track, but it is also a celebration of my incredibly exciting year in India.”