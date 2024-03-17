Inside Ed Sheeran’s private concert for Shah Rukh Khan [Video]

The bromance between Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan continues to flourish! Days after their playful pose went viral, another heartwarming video has surfaced online. This time, Ed singing for Shah Rukh, further solidifying their newfound friendship.
Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a now-deleted Instagram post featuring the special moment. The clip shows Ed, clad in a white T-shirt, strumming his guitar and crooning his popular song Perfect. Seated beside him, Shah Rukh listens intently, captivated by Ed’s angelic voice. The intimate setting appears to be Torii Mumbai, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan’s Bandra restaurant, where they previously hosted Ed.
Farah’s playful caption – “Best of 2 concerts! Guess which was my favourite (black heart emoji) #voiceofanangel” – accompanied by a video mashup. One half showcased Ed’s impromptu concert for her and Shah Rukh, while the other captured Ed performing the same song on a grand stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, complete with a sea of fans swaying and their phone lights creating a twinkling spectacle.
Further fuelling the fun, Farah shared a picture with Madhuri Dixit and her husband at the concert, jokingly stating they knew all of Ed's lyrics. Interestingly, Madhuri herself sang Perfect during the 2020 #IForIndia charity event.
Earlier this week, Ed shared a glimpse of their initial meeting on Instagram. A heartwarming clip showed Shah Rukh teaching Ed his iconic pose, culminating in a warm hug and kiss. Ed captioned the adorable moment, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.”
Ed’s India trip wasn't short of memorable interactions. He even recreated the signature pose with singer Armaan Malik, who shared the stage during his concert. Armaan playfully remarked, “It's something that unites all Indians.”