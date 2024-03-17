Inside Ed Sheeran’s private concert for Shah Rukh Khan [Video]

Farah’s playful caption – “Best of 2 concerts! Guess which was my favourite (black heart emoji) #voiceofanangel” – accompanied by a video mashup. One half showcased Ed’s impromptu concert for her and Shah Rukh, while the other captured Ed performing the same song on a grand stage at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, complete with a sea of fans swaying and their phone lights creating a twinkling spectacle.