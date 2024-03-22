Ritviz is set to unveil his new single 'Mehrbaan' and he tells us all about the track and his upcoming album

Born into a family of musicians, this popular independent artiste composed his first song at the age of eleven. Besides that, he writes, produces, sings, raps and plays a variety of instruments too. Surrounded by Indian classical music from a young age — his mother, a singer; and his father, a tabla player — he received training in the khayal style of hindustani music from his mother and in the dhrupad style from pandit Uday Bhavalkar. By the age of twelve, he was formally trained in both styles. From practising music at eight to performing globally, Ritviz Srivastava — hailing from Darbhanga, Bihar — has become an iconic artiste in the country’s electronic music scene. Best known for composing hits like Liggi, Chalo Chalein and Pran, the singer-songwriter rose to fame with his breakout single Udd Gaye — a song where his 5th standard, childhood crush and puppy love, play the muse.
The musician who has previously released four EPs — Yuv, Ved, Dev, Baaraat — unveiled his recent album Mimmi in 2022, which is not only inspired by his mother, but was also a collaboration between both of them. On various occasions, his recent releases have elucidated that his music focuses on celebrating emotions rather than specific thoughts. The 27-year-old, who has toured with big names like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, considers his biggest flex, so far, is having his original composition Aavegi and other songs like Thandi Hawa and Sage appear in Ms Marvel. The multi-talented musician — who blends electronic dance with pop, Hindi, dance and hip-hop, while rooting his melodies in Indian classical music — recently took to the stage at the Under 25 Summit 2024 in Bengaluru. This performance was noteworthy for more reasons than one, with Ritviz surprising his audience by playing his new unreleased song, Mehrbaan, for the first time. We caught up with him right after listening to the upcoming single live where the singer also got candid about his favourite childhood memories, the bond he shares with his parents and more about his upcoming album.
How was your experience performing at the Under 25 Summit 2024?
It was a truly memorable evening for us all. While I’ve had the pleasure of speaking at the summit in the past and sharing stages at different colleges, this marked my debut as a performer at the summit. When I played Masthu Masthu Hudugi, the entire vibe and energy of the audience transformed into sheer delight. I listened to the track when I was in Mysore and I knew I had to play it because, besides featuring Raveena Tandon, the Kannada song is simply iconic and I’m a big fan of it.
Tell us about Mehrbaan ?
This is the new single that I’m releasing with Pakistani singer, songwriter and rapper Hassan Raheem. Collaborating with him has been an absolute joy. Our creative process flowed organically — I reached out, we had a little chat and together, we ended up writing this song. Mehrbaan marks my first single for 2024 and it’s been a while since I have released anything as my last album came out in 2022. Performing it live at the summit for the first time was exhilarating, especially witnessing the crowd groove to its rhythm.
Will this single be a part of your next album?
For the next few months, I’ll be relea-sing more singles. This is the first of them. Later, these singles will come together to form my sophomore album. I’m aiming to create a sort of family tree with my music. The first album, Mimmi, was inspired and named after my mother. The second one will be dedicated to my dad because they’re the superheroes here. They not only allowed me to pursue my dreams but also empowered me to trust my instincts and be confident in my decisions. They’ve been my unwavering support system and I owe everything to them.
When did music take centre stage in your life?
I never imagined that music would become the focal point of my life or envisioned pursuing it as a career option. And I have this core memory in my head from when I was in 5th or 6th grade. It was a Sunday, my folks were at home and a bunch of food was being cooked up. I’m in my room playing around with software, making these sounds while my parents are out there listening, smiling and validating. It’s a happy place in my head, maybe that’s where it all began. Perhaps one of the reasons why music took centrestage is also because it encompassed various aspects of my creativity— it allowed me to express my writing ability, my vision and my love for composing. It provided a complete experience in terms of how I expressed myself. As a result, I felt a sense of satisfaction, which I continue to feel and hope to maintain.
Do tell the tale behind your Instagram handle, Vizdumb?
I believe the wordplay on wisdom came from my first EP in 2014. The title (Vizdumb) reflects my belief that the application of knowledge is more crucial than the acquisition of knowledge itself. While the world often says that knowledge is power, I believe true power lies in the ability to use that knowledge wisely. The EP aimed to convey the idea of letting go of overthinking and embracing a more instinctual approach.
Your on-stage fashion boasts a blend of traditional and contemporary. How did you find your signature style?
My favourite thing to wear is a kurta and pair it up with denim jackets and sneakers. It’s easily available anywhere I go and convenient in terms of size. My association with kurtas began when I used to go to my guruji’s house for dhrupad sessions.
What does your day at home look like?
I’m a homebody. I’ve never been very fond of leaving my house which makes sleep my number one priority and food comes right after it. My favourite cuisine is everything that my mother makes, from mutton curry and samosa to chole. Apart from that, I like binge-watching movies and shows and of course, revisiting my old video games. I am a Parks and Recreation and New Girl fan, these are my comfort shows that I revisit every now and then, when at home. From the video games that I’m playing and the music that I’m listening to the food that I consume today is all that takes me back to the time when I was younger — it’s all nostalgia for me.
What is your most cherished memory of Bengaluru?
During my early touring days, I vividly recall my first visit to Bengaluru and one of my initial shows in the city at Church Street Social. This was shortly after Udd Gaye had released and I performed that song about six times that night. We frequented Nagarjuna a lot back then; it became our go-to spot every time we landed in the Garden City.
Mehrbaan will be streaming on all major platforms in April.
