Ritviz is set to unveil his new single 'Mehrbaan' and he tells us all about the track and his upcoming album

Will this single be a part of your next album?

For the next few months, I’ll be relea-sing more singles. This is the first of them. Later, these singles will come together to form my sophomore album. I’m aiming to create a sort of family tree with my music. The first album, Mimmi, was inspired and named after my mother. The second one will be dedicated to my dad because they’re the superheroes here. They not only allowed me to pursue my dreams but also empowered me to trust my instincts and be confident in my decisions. They’ve been my unwavering support system and I owe everything to them.

When did music take centre stage in your life?

I never imagined that music would become the focal point of my life or envisioned pursuing it as a career option. And I have this core memory in my head from when I was in 5th or 6th grade. It was a Sunday, my folks were at home and a bunch of food was being cooked up. I’m in my room playing around with software, making these sounds while my parents are out there listening, smiling and validating. It’s a happy place in my head, maybe that’s where it all began. Perhaps one of the reasons why music took centrestage is also because it encompassed various aspects of my creativity— it allowed me to express my writing ability, my vision and my love for composing. It provided a complete experience in terms of how I expressed myself. As a result, I felt a sense of satisfaction, which I continue to feel and hope to maintain.