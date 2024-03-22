Satyajit Biswas & Soumyajyoti Ghosh's 'Sokha Hey' is a tribute to Tagore's poetry

Sokha Hey, a poignant expression resonating within the fabric of everyday Bengali life, serves as the heartbeat of Rabindranath's profound legacy. Satyajit's deliberate selection of poems reflects an insatiable thirst for an extraordinary yet accessible creation, reminiscent of the cinematic journey in his earlier work, Mone Rekho.

Sokha Hey emerges as the latest apex in Satyajit's cinematic poetry odyssey, embracing diverse poetic works. The composition, unraveling the intricate relationship between Krishna and the flute, ascends to new heights with the musical brilliance of flutist Soumyajyoti Ghosh and the cinematographic finesse of SRFTI alumnus Srijan Chakraborty.

This artistic venture not only liberates poetry from the shackles of the classroom but also stands as a resounding testament to Satyajit's unwavering self-confidence, echoing through the very fabric of his artistic expression. The recent release under Hindustan Records, deeply rooted in Rabindranath Tagore's historical legacy, marks a jubilant collaboration with exceptionally talented artists, solidifying the enduring impact of Tagore's poetry in the contemporary artistic landscape.