EXCL: Singer-songwriter Sheherazaad talks about diasporic displacement with her new mini-album 'Qasr'

You press play and within the first 45 seconds, you visualise a whodunit unravelling right in front of you. You have the first row seats to a gripping mystery and you are drawn into the world of suspense. That feeling of intrigue is what sets the base for Sheherazaad’s Dhund Lo Mujhe from her recently released mini-album, Qasr.

A prominent voice that was born from the diasporic South Asian soundscape, Sheherazaad is known to lean towards haunted, nostalgic yet ethereal themes and her songs exhibit the feeling.

As someone who grew up in an Asian American household with exposure meandering from jazz to Indian icons like Lata Mangeshkar and RD Burman, her love for music was almost instant but it also fractured her musical identity and made her feel disoriented at times.

With Qasr, she touches upon this subject of diasporic displacement, weaving Hindi and Urdu poetry to g ether with producer and Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab who made Sheherazaad feel seen and heard — two elements that sowed the seed for the album in the first place.

We speak to the singer-songwriter about her musical offerings, the power of language and her plans to perform in India.

What kind of emotions are you tapping with your mini-album?

Translating to ‘castle’ or ‘fortress’ in Urdu, Qasr to me, feels indeed like a building or monument; it’s an encapsulation of the real strains of displacement, the push and pull of diaspora and the depravity of erasure and forgotten roots. These experiences and their inherent violence, hysteria and romance imbue this sonic deep-dive into the world of the so-called in-between.