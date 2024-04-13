Shakira surprises fans with late 2024 tour dates

Singer Shakira gave a surprise performance as she joined Bizarrap at Coachella and also announced her tour for late 2024.

Shakira joined Bizarrap about half an hour into his set, suddenly appearing behind him, wearing a fiery red-orange dress and giant aviator sunglasses, on an elevated platform behind him, reports a popular website.

The music paused for a moment as she spoke with the audience in Spanish and English, announcing their forthcoming tour and revealing the meaning behind the message she had teased earlier in the day, “La loba se viene” (the wolf is coming).