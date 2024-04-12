Calum Scott on ‘Always’: Working with Armaan was so easy, song came from first session

Singer Armaan Malik and Calum Scott announced their collaboration on Friday with the release of their latest single, Always, which the English singer-songwriter said came out from their first music session.

Scott said: “Always is the kind of song I love to write. Just that beautiful, heavenly kind of love that we all aspire for! Working with Armaan on this song was so easy, he is extremely talented and has a very pure and authentic voice. This song came from our first session! I hope Always becomes a first dance for people all over the world!”