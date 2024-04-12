Dua Lipa drops her latest track ‘Illusion’ ahead of her upcoming album ‘Radical Optimism’

British pop star Dua Lipa splashes into summer with her latest single Illusion, accompanied by a music video filmed in Barcelona, Spain. The song, described by Dua as ‘knowing what you're getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it,’ is the third single she has released ahead of her upcoming album Radical Optimism, which is all set to be released on May 3.
“Illusion was the first song we worked on together and it really broke the ice for the record,” Dua said in a press release. “It’s about the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”
The Tanu Muino-directed music video features Dua alongside dancers, high divers, and synchronised swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc, the same location where Kylie Minogue filmed her iconic Slow video.
Channelling the trippy vibes of her upcoming album, Dua dives into a full-on dance party with Illusion. This infectious track follows suit with previous singles Houdini and Training Season, bringing a big, bold energy that echoes the psychedelic and rave influences Dua loves.
Dua has described the upcoming album as “radically optimistic,” explaining the concept behind the cover, which features the singer floating in a wide open ocean facing a shark fin.
“Throughout the whole record, there's this idea of chaos happening around and me trying to push through it in a way that feels authentic and honest to me,” the singer was quoted as saying. The 11-track album is Dua’s first full-length project since 2020's chart-topping Future Nostalgia.